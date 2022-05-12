Over the years, Donald Trump has been known as Scooby Coup, Dolt 45, Tangerine Palpatine, Drinks with Two Hands, Vanity Manatee, Penis Pumpkinhead, Hair Farce One, The Big Lie-bowski, King Baby Coward, Old Wack Donald, Ole Yeller, and Jackass O’Lantern — and those are just Stephen Colbert’s nicknames for the former-president.

Joe Biden added another one to the pile on Wednesday, although unlike “Mar-a-Lardo,” it’s a nickname that Trump will probably love.

While speaking at the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International convention, Biden said, “Look at my predecessor, the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president.” That moniker — “the great MAGA king” — was supposed to be an insult, the way Trump has referred to the current-president as “Sleepy Joe” and “Corrupt Joe.” But as noted by conservative CNN political commenter Alyssa Farah Griffin, “This can’t possibly be the best Democrats can do. A) Trump will LOVE the name B) democrats running on the deficit is… something else & won’t work.”

This can’t possibly be the best Democrats can do. A) Trump will LOVE the name B) democrats running on the deficit is… something else & won’t work. https://t.co/jH3nTP8Vcz — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) May 11, 2022

Even Democrats aren’t sure of what Biden is attempting here. “I get that Democrats likely got some new polling from the consultants showing that ‘MAGA’ isn’t popular with voters, but not sure it achieves what we hope to frame Trump as an all-powerful king when that’s… also kind of how he talks about himself?” strategist Max Burns tweeted.

I get that Democrats likely got some new polling from the consultants showing that "MAGA" isn't popular with voters, but not sure it achieves what we hope to frame Trump as an all-powerful king when that's…also kind of how he talks about himself? https://t.co/tIL2pyKicR — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 11, 2022

He should have borrowed a nickname from Veep, like One Erection.

So THAT'S what Biden thinks is an insult? The Great MAGA King?

What was his second choice – Big Dong Don? I don't know if Trump will ever recover. https://t.co/o04MHG5pUs — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 11, 2022

I don’t think this will land like he expects it to. Trump will love being called the Great MAGA King 😂 https://t.co/xI7Fki4Zm8 — Dylan Campbell (@dylan13campbell) May 12, 2022

This is bad. Not because the nickname is bad or corny, but because it's actually a good nickname which Trump will 100% own in characteristic fashion. https://t.co/80n9wKRIXn — William Yearout in tempore paschali (@YearoutWilliam) May 12, 2022

Is this supposed to be an insult? https://t.co/b6W05pYGUq — John Flowers (@MrJohnFlowers) May 12, 2022

In what universe will Trump not take the title “Great MAGA King” as a compliment – as he should? https://t.co/Rtu8WkQCtc — Cody Derespina (@CDerespina) May 12, 2022

Bro stop making it sound cooler lmao https://t.co/qBFrseLtpn — CneedEO of Schuckso-fren-ia (@RLambourghini) May 12, 2022

bad messaging. makes him sound too based. napoleon in exile vibes https://t.co/ytRg3dcTTo pic.twitter.com/mv57XDA1vM — momo ☮️ 🍥 (@koulmomo) May 11, 2022

This has to be the worst insult ever. https://t.co/X6EQu4m7Lp — Christopher Bataluk (@ChrisBataluk) May 12, 2022

I feel like Trump would be ok with that nickname. Sounds like a big deal. https://t.co/VQPL7nF1qd — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) May 11, 2022

