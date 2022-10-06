Joe Biden was in Florida on Wednesday to meet with state officials and personally assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. But another storm seemed to be raging in the state in the form of the president himself. At least that’s the way it seemed when a hot mic caught Joe announcing that “No one f*cks with a Biden.”

As Mediaite reports, it’s not exactly clear to whom — if anyone — the comment was being directed at individually. But given that the line was uttered to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy following a joint presser in which Biden and possible soon-to-be-opponent Ron DeSantis praised one another for their response to the needs of Floridians in the wake of the storm, it’s hard to rule out either DeSantis or Ian itself as the intended recipient of that promise/threat.

Biden says on hot mic: "No one fucks with a Biden…" pic.twitter.com/Oo814Z8JY1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2022

Prior to their meeting, there had been a lot of speculation on social media about how Biden and DeSantis might greet each other, given their deeply opposing political views — not to mention the fact that DeSantis recently trafficked dozens of migrants. Some people anticipated a fist bump, but a firm handshake ended up winning the day.

Ultimately, both Biden and DeSantis played nice, with each man lauding the other for their hard work and support in helping Floridians recover from the devastating storm, which took the lives of more than 100 people.

“We are cutting through the bureaucracy,” DeSantis said of the massive relief effort currently underway in Florida. “We are cutting through the red tape. And that’s from local government, state government all the way up to the president, so we appreciate the team effort.”

Biden, for his part, said that what DeSantis has done so far “is pretty remarkable.”

(Via Mediaite)