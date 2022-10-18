Joe Biden hasn’t had a smooth presidency, but in the last few months he’s started to turn it around. The former VP has finally gotten some big stuff done, so much so that people were able to spin that whole “Let’s go Brandon” silliness into a positive meme for him. One of his big wins? Establishing a (watered-down but still very helpful) version of his student loan forgiveness program. It’s deeply unpopular with the usual (hypocritical) suspects (including those who never had to pay for college), but those with crippling higher education debt like it so much they’re already signing up for it in droves.

As per The Hill, on Monday, the Biden administration formally launched the program’s applications page, which promises to forgive up to $10,000 (and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants). A beta version of the application launched Friday, but by Monday, the Biden team said that a whopping number had already signed up: some eight million, to be exact. That figure is sure to climb in the coming days, weeks, months. (The deadline to apply is all the way at the end of 2023.)

The amount being forgiven may be but a fraction of the astronomical figures some may owe, but it’s something. In the meantime, those who wish to apply can do so at StudentAid.gov. Do it before Ted Cruz torpedoes the whole program.

