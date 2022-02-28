Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan’s Latest Doozy Is Sharing Fake News About Steven Seagal Fighting For Russia (Which He’s Not)

If your primary news source is Joe Rogan, you’re probably not well informed. Along with spreading COVID misinformation on his popular Spotify show, the NewsRadio alum-turned-troubled podcaster who pissed off Neil Young can now add this: He told his followers that Steven Seagal was fighting for Russia. Which, perhaps needless to say, he’s not.

As per The New York Post, Rogan — on the same he was slammed by Samuel L. Jackson for his repeated use of the N-word — posted a screenshot on both Facebook and Instagram of a CNN story claiming the onetime action cinema god was in Eastern Europe, assisting Russian forces as they invade Ukraine. The description read, “Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

Alongside the screengrab was Rogan’s commentary: “If I had to guess the plot of this f–ked up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens.”

Problem is, the star of Hard to Kill and Marked for Death was not invading Ukraine. The post was a joke. The accompanying photo, which showed the 69-year-old actor in fatigues with other soldiers, was from the 2016 movie Cartels.

Upon learning that he had once again shared fake news (as he’s done before), Rogan posted a retraction, albeit with another news screengrab — this one legit — of Seagal being banned from Ukraine after cozying up to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Rogan said “honestly it wouldn’t be surprising if it was true either.”

Rogan’s screw-up earned him yet more mockery on social media, some of whom pointed out all he had to do was do some light Googling.

Others reminded Rogan that, as a public figure with a huge following, he has a responsibility to get information right.

Others belittled Seagal.

The lesson? If you’re a sitcom star who also hosted a reality show where people eat bugs, maybe try harder to get information right when you somehow happen to attract millions of listeners who listen to your every word.

