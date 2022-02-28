If your primary news source is Joe Rogan, you’re probably not well informed. Along with spreading COVID misinformation on his popular Spotify show, the NewsRadio alum-turned-troubled podcaster who pissed off Neil Young can now add this: He told his followers that Steven Seagal was fighting for Russia. Which, perhaps needless to say, he’s not.

As per The New York Post, Rogan — on the same he was slammed by Samuel L. Jackson for his repeated use of the N-word — posted a screenshot on both Facebook and Instagram of a CNN story claiming the onetime action cinema god was in Eastern Europe, assisting Russian forces as they invade Ukraine. The description read, “Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

Alongside the screengrab was Rogan’s commentary: “If I had to guess the plot of this f–ked up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens.”

Problem is, the star of Hard to Kill and Marked for Death was not invading Ukraine. The post was a joke. The accompanying photo, which showed the 69-year-old actor in fatigues with other soldiers, was from the 2016 movie Cartels.

Upon learning that he had once again shared fake news (as he’s done before), Rogan posted a retraction, albeit with another news screengrab — this one legit — of Seagal being banned from Ukraine after cozying up to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Rogan said “honestly it wouldn’t be surprising if it was true either.”

Rogan’s screw-up earned him yet more mockery on social media, some of whom pointed out all he had to do was do some light Googling.

Steven Seagal is not fighting for Russia currently. That image going around is from a movie he did in 2016 called Cartels. Use ya heads people. Especially you, Joe Rogan. All he had to do is Google "cnn Steven Seagal" to see that that news piece does not exist. pic.twitter.com/LKXUjYiRar — DuGMcFug (@Dug_McFarlane) February 28, 2022

Sadly I know people who would believe this "Joe Rogan on Facebook posted, then deleted, a fake CNN story that said actor Steven Seagal was spotted among Russian special forces in Ukraine" https://t.co/QJ3uLexZZZ — 𝓓𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓪 (@catinthecradle) February 28, 2022

🎶 How many times must a man be wrong…🎶 https://t.co/ZcBmlqI8YA — Benari (@BenariLee) February 28, 2022

Others reminded Rogan that, as a public figure with a huge following, he has a responsibility to get information right.

Joe Rogan's sharing fake information about Steven Seagal joining Russian special forces demonstrates his biggest problems—zero critical thinking skills and no understanding of when his jokes are appropriate. — Jamie Chambers (@Jamie1km) February 28, 2022

Others belittled Seagal.

Steven Seagal doesn't stand up in his last three movies pic.twitter.com/yBNiRabu3R — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) February 28, 2022

Joe Rogan has deleted the post cause it was a parody. Just like Steven Seagal's movie career… — MOBProduktion (@TheSwedishLibe1) February 28, 2022

Breaking News: Steven Seagal has already captured a McDonalds in Gostomel and is not letting anyone near the milkshake machine. pic.twitter.com/tdO1L9C2oE — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) February 28, 2022

The lesson? If you’re a sitcom star who also hosted a reality show where people eat bugs, maybe try harder to get information right when you somehow happen to attract millions of listeners who listen to your every word.

(Via NY Post)