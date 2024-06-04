Joe Rogan nearly died in a freak accident when he was a teenager, he shared on a recent episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“When I was like 14, me and a few friends were playing around in this place where they stored these like enormous concrete sewer pipes, like these big f*cking pipes,” he told comedian and Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano, according to Newsweek. “And there was this giant metal thing that I guess was a part of what they attached to cranes so they could move these things. It slipped and hit me in the head. I didn’t go unconscious, but I grayed out — like grayed out — and my head was pouring blood.”

Rogan explained that he still has a “big ding” on his head from the incident.

He continued, “I went to the hospital, and I thought I was going to die. I did think I was going to die at that point. But I was also 14, so I was probably just freaked out by the fact that I got hit. This thing hit my head, and it only fell a certain amount because there were other concrete things in the way. So it banged me in the head, and it didn’t fall on me luckily.”

You can listen to the (very popular) podcast below.

(Via Newsweek)