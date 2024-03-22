Like Netflix with its shows and movies, Spotify has been notoriously private when it comes to listening data. But recently, the music streaming service has been testing a feature that reveals the popularity of its podcasts. Unsurprisingly, The Joe Rogan Experience is Spotify’s most-listened (and Neil Young’s most-hated) podcast. But what is surprising is just how much bigger the podcast is compared to everything else.

Bloomberg reports that The Joe Rogan Experience has 14.5 million followers, good for first place. In second place: TED Talks Daily with 5.0 million. The Joe Rogan Experience is nearly three times as big as the next most popular podcast. With such a massive platform, it’s a good thing Rogan checks all his facts and never shares misinformation.

The feature, which doesn’t have a public name, appears on the landing pages of shows on Spotify’s mobile app. If you have access, you should see a tiny rectangle on the left side that, if tapped, will begin playing swipeable previews of episodes. That page looks and acts a lot like TikTok, down to a button on the right side that allows listeners to follow the podcast. Though it’s unlabeled, it’s there that you can see the number of followers a podcast has.

Here’s the full top 10:

1. The Joe Rogan Experience (14.5 million)

2. TED Talks Daily (5.0 million)

3. Call Her Daddy (3.7 million)

4. Crime Junkie (3.3 million)

5. Stuff You Should Know (3.2 million)

6. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (3.1 million)

7. Huberman Lab (3.0 million)

8. The Daily (2.6 million)

9. On Purpose with Jay Shetty (2.3 million)

10. Serial Killers (2.2 million)

(Via Bloomberg)