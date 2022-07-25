Joe Rogan is firing back at accusations that he’s a “secret conservative.” While defending gay marriage from Republican attacks, the controversial podcaster made it clear that the issue is just one of the things that keeps him from joining the party. “It’s so homophobic,” Rogan said. “The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of sh*t that keeps me from being a Republican.”

However, Rogan is clearly aware that people think he’s a right-wing figure because of his political stances, and he made it a point to shut down that talking point. Via Mediaite:

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my d*ck. You don’t know what the f*ck you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police,” he continued. “Like I was on welfare as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of sh*t.”

As Rogan himself admits, he does come down on the conservative side for issues like gun control and supporting the police. However, he notably left out his anti-vaccine stance, history of anti-trans remarks, and his penchant for using the N-word. Rogan has also been a vocal opponent of “cancel culture” and has railed against censorship on social media. These are all hugely right-wing perspectives, so it’s hard to take Rogan at his word that he’s a “bleeding heart liberal” even if he has been hammering Donald Trump recently and standing up for gay marriage. The podcast host might not be an outright Republican, but he’s definitely deep inside the ball park.

