Joe Rogan is already backing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. While referring to Joe Biden as a “dead man as a president,” Rogan told guest Gina Carano that he’s throwing his support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the way he handled the COVID-19 situation. Rogan, who faced a considerable amount of blowback for his controversial opinions on the pandemic, is unsurprisingly a fan of DeSantis refusing to shut down the state or issue vaccine mandates.

It’s essentially been a free-for-all down in Florida (which routinely made it one of the highest states for COVID cases), and Rogan would like to see that kind of thinking go national. “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable,” the podcast host told Carano before, once again, dipping into the COVID controversy. Via Mediaite:

“I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct,” Rogan said. “He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.” “He was furious when the government tried to pull those, they were trying to pull very effective treatments. You know, he is not perfect. He’s a human being, but, um, what he’s done is stand up for freedoms,” he continued.

Of course, what Rogan leaves out is that, again, Florida has had significantly high cases of COVID-19 and that’s with allegations that the state has been underreporting data. But Rogan’s adventures in commenting on the pandemic have routinely blown up in his face. After causing music legends like Neil Young and David Crosby to leave Spotify earlier this year, Rogan promised to do better about not spreading misinformation. Hours later, he got caught sharing a debunked article about ivermectin being an effective treatment for COVID. It’s not.

(Via Mediaite)