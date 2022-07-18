Joe Rogan is firing more shots at Donald Trump. After recently revealing that he rejected numerous offers to host the former president on his podcast, Rogan and comedian Tom Segura went to town on Trump’s alleged Adderall use during the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“The thing that is incredible about that guy is that, you know, I’m saying even when you watch him as president, he was full of f*cking energy — full of it every day,” Segura said to kick off the discussion. “And they said he slept like four hours a night. He’s one of those people.”

“He’s on Adderall,” Rogan asserted before asking Segura if he felt the same. Turns out, the comedian had heard some things about Trump’s time on The Apprentice where his infamous aversion to reading was allegedly causing some problems. Via Mediaite:

“Yes, I do — only because there were multiple people who used to work on The Apprentice that were like, ‘He was fucking gassed up for shoots,’” Segura said. “Really?” asked Rogan. “Yeah. Cause he has trouble reading. He doesn’t — he would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just, uh, let’s say ‘sober.’ So they would give him that and he would dial in more on reading,” Segura added.

The conversation then turned to reports of Trump being “bored” during CIA briefings, which forced the agency to come up with creative ways to hold his attention.

“I heard they would put his name in briefings multiple times to keep him interested,” Rogan said before Seguara riffed on how Jared Kusher had a secret formula to giving Trump bad news by sandwiching it between two pieces of good news. “This is going well, everybody’s thrilled with you about this. Here’s a bad thing. Also, people love you for this.”

“Of course!” Rogan said while laughing at Kushner trying to placate Trump. “He’s a man baby.”

