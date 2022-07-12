John Bolton has been a fixture of every Republican president going back to Reagan, but he only has open contempt for one: Donald Trump. The on-again-off-again administration figure and noted war hawk has been loud and clear about how dumb he thought his last White House boss was. Even when Bolton went on CNN to claim he wasn’t actually trying to plan a coup in his last months in office, he did so backhandedly — and while casually making a pretty alarming confession about himself.

Tapper: I don’t know if I agree with you with all due respect. One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup

Bolton: I disagree with that as somebody who has helped plan coups, not here but other places… pic.twitter.com/jK61a0e3lV — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2022

Bolton was speaking to Jake Tapper about the ongoing, pretty weird Jan. 6 hearings, and he disagreed that what he was doing was a “carefully planned coup d’état,” which he admitted take “a lot of work.”

“That’s not the way Donald Trump does things,” Bolton told Tapper. “It’s rambling from one half-assed idea to another. One plan that falls through and another comes up. That’s what he was doing. As I say, none of it is defensible. But you have to understand the nature of what the problem of Donald Trump is.”

Tapper pointed out that “one doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.”

“I disagree with that,” Bolton replied. “As somebody who has helped plan coup d’état — not here, but other places — it takes a lot of work. And that’s not what he did. It was just stumbling around from one idea to another.”

Did Bolton just admit on a live news show that he helped plan a coup? He sure did. Tapper circled back to that admission soon after, but when asked which coups he helped plan, Bolton replied with a laugh, “I’m not going to get into the specifics.”

But when asked if he’d played a part in any “successful coups,” Bolton did point to his latest memoir, which contained passages on one in Venezuela he said “turned out not to be successful.”