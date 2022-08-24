For months, Pennsylvania’s sitting lieutenant governor John Fetterman has been relentlessly, mercilessly trolling Dr. Mehmet Oz, his opponent for the state’s vacating Senate seat. Oz has struggled to return fire, all while flailing in the polls. But on Tuesday, the former TV star’s campaign tried to step up their attacks, and only succeeding in seeming like heartless ghouls. What they said was so revolting that Fetterman took a break from dragging him to sincerely take him to task.

Keeping it classy https://t.co/lUl1l8M7y4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 23, 2022

It all began with a much-mocked video Oz recorded in April in which he did some supermarket-shopping for a vegetable tray, which he called “crudité.” The video came back in the news recently, prompting a whole new, even bigger round of derision. In response, Oz’s senior communications advisor told Insider, “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly.”

But if Oz couldn’t keep it classy, Fetterman could.

I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today. I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges. pic.twitter.com/0fJHESjt4l — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 24, 2022

“I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today,” Fetterman tweeted hours after the quote went public. “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

It’s not the first time Oz has dared to attack Fetterman over his health issues. Fetterman had to put on in-person campaigning on hold in order to recover from his stroke, which he suffered in May. That didn’t stop Oz, who’s a doctor, from making fun of him for not being on the road, even enlisting a Lost meme that earned him scorn from the show’s co-creator.

Oz has Trump’s seal of approval, and he may be trying to emulate his nasty, there-is-no-bottom style of campaigning. Then again, Trump already seems to have buyer’s remorse.