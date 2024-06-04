As far as Donald Trump‘s comically blatant lies go, him claiming that he never said “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton isn’t going to make the “false or misleading statements” Wikipedia. But it’s still not great.

In an interview with Fox News that aired over the weekend, the former president and convicted felon said, “I beat her. It’s easier when you win. And they always said ‘lock her up,’ and I felt — and I could have done it, but I felt it would have been a terrible thing. And then this happened to me.” Trump continued, “I didn’t say ‘lock her up,’ but the people said ‘lock her up, lock her up.’ Then, we won. And I say — and I said pretty openly, I said, all right, come on, just relax, let’s go, we’ve got to make our country great.”

[Arrested Development narrator voice] He said “lock her up.” A lot.

So many times, in fact, that when the clip from Trump’s interview was played on The Daily Show during Monday’s episode, host Jon Stewart was left speechless. After slamming his desk with his palms and looking like he was in the middle of a Pepe Silvia-style psychotic break, Stewart finally snapped out of it and scolded the Fox News hosts for not correcting Trump.

You can watch The Daily Show clip above.