To promote the return his new Apple TV+ series, Jon Stewart stopped by Kara Swisher’s Sway podcast for a lengthy and fascinating interview where he tackled everything from his recent remarks on Joe Rogan to Russia invading Ukraine. The latter of which prompted Stewart to tear into Fox News host Tucker Carlson who, up until very recently, had been airing impassioned defenses of Vladimir Putin on the air.

After calling Carlson a “dishonest propagandist,” Stewart cut right to the heart of the issue: Nothing Carlson says it’s real, and the incendiary Fox News host has admitted as much. Stewart also called out Rupert Murdoch for putting a “sh*thead” like Carlson on the air and “trying to destroy the fabric of this country.” Via HuffPost:

“There’s nothing you can take out of context” with people like Carlson “because none of it is real,” comedian Stewart said on the latest episode of New York Times reporter Kara Swisher’s “Sway” podcast released Thursday. “You know, he’s admitted when he’s cornered, he lies. It’s all a game and a performance,” Stewart continued. “I mean, honestly, I have no idea what the f*ck that guy believes, truly.”

In addition, Stewart was surprisingly active on Twitter on Thursday where he promoted the newest episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart and took another shot at Carlson in the process.

“My last tweet pester of the day (most likely) join us tonight. Watch the episode and then twitter space it… and bring your LSAT scores… because that matters…” Stewart tweeted in an obvious jab at Carlson’s recent demand to know SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s LSAT scores.

My last tweet pester of the day (most likely) join us tonight. Watch the episode and then twitter space it…and bring your LSAT scores…because that matters… https://t.co/kgfqbGZduO — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) March 3, 2022

The Problem with Jon Stewart is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

(Via New York Times)