Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has plenty of fans in the GOP, including former president Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, but, after Russia decided to invade Ukraine this week, Newsmax is no longer on that list.

The right-wing media network has, in the past, catered to its MAGA base by publishing some fairly light coverage on Putin and the many atrocities he’s committed over his decades-long reign, but the tyrant’s choice to invade the sovereign, peaceful neighboring nation seems to be a step too far — even for a news organization whose own reporter once claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine contained a Satanic tracking device.

In a statement tweeted out by political reporter Allan Smith, Newsmax condemned Putin, Fox News, and Carlson before pointing out that their own correspondents are on the ground, in Ukraine, reporting the truth about what’s happening there.

Statement from right-wing network Newsmax: "Newsmax strongly opposes Putin, his unprovoked attack on a sovereign and democratic nation, and has strongly criticized Fox News’ top host Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin and Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/YEtfYhc2ma — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 25, 2022

“Newsmax strongly opposes Putin, his unprovoked attack on a sovereign and democratic nation, and has strongly criticized Fox News’ top host Tucker Carlson for supporting Putin and Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine,” the statement reads.

Whether the stronger stance against Putin is a business play — Fox News and Carlson remain the biggest rating rivals for Newsmax’s many on-air programs — we’re guessing people are not going to let them forget about this cover story they published literally two months ago: