Jordan Peterson’s whole “thing” is being the worst guy to be stuck in a conversation with at a party. If the right-wing professor isn’t claiming that feminists have “an unconscious wish for brutal male domination,” he’s giving an unwatchable two-and-a-half hour presentation on “identity politics and the Marxist lie of white privilege.” Peterson’s Twitter account, which has 2.7 million followers (and probably 2.1 million bots), is also a cesspool of bad takes, including one that led him to quit the social media platform.

In response to model Yumi Nu being on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, along with Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Ciara, Peterson tweeted, “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.” Peterson quickly became the Main Character of Twitter, with his “Sorry. Not beautiful” phrasing being paired with, well, have you seen Jordan Peterson looks like?

I’m sorry in advance.

Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that pic.twitter.com/XGIk7b1kLu — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 16, 2022

By Monday night, Peterson announced that he was leaving Twitter due to an “endless flood” of “vicious” insults. He continued, “I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane. So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go.”

Rage away, panderers. And tell me you believe that such images are not conscious and cynical manipulation by the oh-so virtuous politically correct. https://t.co/uAbPSyDllc — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane. https://t.co/NlWTUKRHlG — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 17, 2022

If Peterson is doing the insulting, it’s fine. But when Peterson is the one being insulted, he’s being attacked by the woke mob. He will not be missed.

bro you look like you're decaying and becoming bones every time you speak i would sit this one out https://t.co/35361hRAvn — the tortured woman club. (@rippedpromdress) May 16, 2022

I LOVE how an old, frail, angry little man thinks he gets to say what is and isn’t beautiful. Like, SIR!! This is an Arby’s. 🙄🤡#JordanPeterson #onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/QDWanGQ0m4 — Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) May 17, 2022

JORDAN PETERSON: this woman on the magazine is disgusting. She is a repulsive court jester from the Ugly Kingdom. I cannot be expected to cum because of this. Our society is doomed. TWITTER: dude go fuck yourself JORDAN PETERSON: wow everyone on this site sure is mean!! — Lana Del Raytheon ☭ (@AntifaDiPalma) May 17, 2022

if you showed jordan peterson the film "Fritz the Cat" he would immediately have 5 consecutive strokes & die harder than anybody in history — joan jest (@bobo_circus) May 16, 2022

Jordan Peterson facing off against the authoritarian dragon of chaos

(a hot chick on a magazine cover) pic.twitter.com/TYKy817uBd — sandy frizzle (@SandyFrizzle) May 16, 2022

jordan peterson called a sports illustrated model ugly on here and then a bunch of people made fun of him and then he posted like a hundred times about how twitter is toxic and said he was quitting twitter and instead kept posting. so basically to me he's like socrates, — leon (@leyawn) May 17, 2022

Throughout the history of mankind this body type has been far more desired than the unrealistic beauty standards we celebrate today but really this just screams, "I know you wouldn't sleep with me anyway, so watch me put you down first." Grow the fuck up. https://t.co/4n2XihJR1E — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) May 17, 2022

The secret police are banging on my door, forcing their way into my home, shoving pictures of hot women in my face and making me horny. Tears stream down my face at the horrors of this dystopia https://t.co/hrThPOTp7M — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) May 17, 2022

average free speech defenders shaking crying and throwing up when they see a woman who isn't size 0 https://t.co/6NEvw0NA7L — moom (@luna_del_reyyy) May 17, 2022