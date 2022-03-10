Although Keeping Up With The Kardashians bid farewell to E! in June 2021, Kim Kardashian and fam aren’t even close to leaving people’s living rooms. On April 14, they’re formally moving over to Hulu with a new show, The Kardashians, and god only knows whether we’ll see Kim get (lavishly) married for a third time on TV. Or if we’ll (maybe, just maybe) someday see Pete Davidson get married for the first time on TV. Hey, never say never, but boy, that possibility wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card a few years go, especially not that of Kanye West.

West will make an appearance in the new series’ premiere, as Kim recently told Variety in a feature interview, but there’s another quote that’s drawing more attention, and in a negative way. That would be Kim’s advice (as a now-established business mogul, given that she’s got her successful SKIMS clothing line, in addition to reality TV) to other women. Here’s the relevant Variety interview passage:

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim says. “Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” The Kardashians have been the subjects of harsh criticism over the years, but they’ve never been accused of not hustling. Kim bristles at the characterization that’s followed her for years — that she’s just famous for being famous. “Who gives a f*ck,” she says. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

That first paragraph sounds particularly harsh in spoken form, as tweet-excerpted here, including a “no toxic work environments” detail:

As one might imagine, these words aren’t going over too well on social media, given the family’s propensity for flaunting their wealth, which Kim did on a private island during a pandemic. Also, the definition of “work” certainly varies from person to person.

First up, beauty critic Jessica DeFino revealed how her previous gig for the Kardashian apps was fairly grueling and only offered low pay, along with being “reprimanded for freelancing on the side” to make ends meet.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

And let’s just say that there’s no shortage of people firing back at Kim’s declaration. She was, of course, given a few legs up by her superstar lawyer father’s public profile (and that, uh, adult film did not hurt matters). So people let her hear about it.