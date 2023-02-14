Piers Morgan and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake got in a tiff after the British anchor questioned her ongoing insistence to act like Donald Trump and falsely claim that her election was stolen.

“There’s been no independent corroboration that there was anything fraudulent about this election. In fact, it’s pretty clear that you lost to Katie Hobbs,” Morgan said, which sent Lake on a tirade about how she knows she really won. Via Mediaite:

“There’s a mountain of hard evidence. And when we presented it in our trial, the other side didn’t even dispute the evidence. They didn’t,” Lake insisted. “We can’t continue to run elections this way. And we know that we won and we’re going to continue to fight this in a court of law,” Lake said. “And it’s really rich that you’re sitting across the pond acting like you know what happened on election day.”

However, Morgan pushed back and chastised both Lake and Trump for not accepting their losses and damaging the future of democracy.

“All I know from my lofty place here in London, and I admit I wasn’t in Arizona, all I know is all the official fact-checking entities that have looked into all the claims do not conclude that you did anything other than lose that election,” Morgan said, which prompted Lake to start spewing conspiracy theories about… Facebook?

“Piers, did you just fall off the turnip truck?” Lake said. “We know about the fact checkers and we’ve seen them. This has all been revealed. Half of them are leftists working for Facebook. Let’s be real. Okay?”

This went back and forth until Lake ultimately said “I frankly don’t give a damn what you think about it” and announced she was going to take her fight all the way to the Supreme Court. This puts us all in a tricky spot. On one hand, she’s still denying the election results, which is bad. On the other hand, she did get to swear at Piers Morgan on television, which is always appreciated. Let’s sleep on it and circle back.

(Via Mediaite)