Last year, Kathy Griffin was “locked out” of Twitter for reposting a 2017 photo where she’s holding the bloody, decapitated head of Donald Trump. The gory pic cost the comedian and My Life on the D-List star jobs and she was “erased” from culture, but she’s continued to criticize the former-president on social media, including a recent tweet where she’s drinking from a “F*CK TRUMP” mug.

Although maybe it should read “F*CK ROGAN.”

Griffin recently appeared on the Pivot podcast, where she expressed her concerns about the influence of The Joe Rogan Experience host. “It’s kind of the Roganization of America that I now am more worried about than Trumpism,” she said.

While Griffin didn’t specify the source of her concerns about Rogan, she told Interview earlier this year that she makes a point of avoiding “guys like Joe.” “His fan base is very frightening because the misogyny runs so deep,” she explained. “When I make fun of his show, the Elon Musk army comes after me, the Rogan army comes after me…They’re very into swarming. I’ve known guys like Joe my whole career, and guys like that are best to stay away from. There are other people that can get in the arena with him.”

To recap, this is a star of Suddenly Susan being worried that a NewsRadio actor is more dangerous than the host of The Apprentice. NBC has an oversized influence on American politics in the 21st century. In this essay, I will…

(You can listen to the podcast below.)