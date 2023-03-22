Today Live! With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa premiered her new podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, on Wednesday and used the show’s first episode to lament over the humiliating experience of trying to find the right angles when hooking up with your significant other via Facetime. Ripa said that during the 10 months her husband Mark Consuelos was filming the CW drama Riverdale in Canada, the pair were forced to take matters into, uh, their own hands (via iPhones).

This was in 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, which made visiting each other even more difficult. To bridge the gap, the couple had to get creative, which is where Ripa’s admission of their “ludicrous sexual rituals” came up.

“I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder,” Ripa explained on the show. “I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me].”

Ripa’s commitment to getting the perfect shot is commendable, especially considering how low-quality Apple’s front-facing cameras are, but apparently, drastic measures were necessary. Consuelos had told Ripa the only “potential dealbreaker” in their marriage was abstinence. Even when Ripa was going through menopause, her husband admitted to “not giving her a break.”

“Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body],” he clarified. “There have never been months [between having sex] unless I was in another country.”

How romantic.

(Via Page Six)