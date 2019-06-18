Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos may very well be the world’s happiest couple. The two have been married over 20 years and share three children together, but somehow, they manage to keep the flame burning. Case in point, when Consuelos guest-hosted Monday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, the pair told a story about how just a day earlier, their 18-year-old daughter Lola walked in on them having sex — on her birthday, no less.

Consuelos playfully explained that he thought he heard a knock before it happened, a fact that Ripa vehemently denied. “It was late morning, and it was Father’s Day…” he said, with a smile on his face.

For her part, Ripa countered that she was not even in the mood being that they had a house full of her in-laws due to the holiday, and Consuelos even agreed that his wife seemed to be “going through the motions.” “Any time there’s people in the house I’m not really relaxed,” she explained. “But he was like, ‘It’s Father Day…'”

“So she opens the door and we see the door open,” Consuelos continued, to which Ripa added: “And we both say ‘No, ahh, I’m being … resuscitated!'”