Kim Kardashian is getting roasted in the replies after the fashionista promoted a super expensive “full-body scan” on Instagram. While wearing scrubs, the upcoming American Horror Story star touted the benefits of the pricey process and swore that her endorsement is “not an ad.”

“I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine,” Kardashian posted. “The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd.”

The reality star’s followers were not thrilled and proceeded to light her up in the comments.

“Bragging about getting preventative cancer screenings in a time when people can’t afford medications from their pharmacy isn’t it Kim,” read one of the comments.

“If only it was affordable and accessible to the average person,” another user posted. “As usual you’re disconnected from the average Americans realities.”

“Love a billionaire recommending preventative care that is totally inaccessible to 98% of your fan base, total vibe,” said another commenter.

A more blunt user replied, “Kim we can’t afford eggs.”

Meanwhile, actual nurses were not thrilled to see Kardashian cosplaying as a medical professional, especially while pushing the procedure in a tone-deaf way.