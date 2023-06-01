In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is opening up more about the impact that Kanye West’s disturbing behavior has had on both her and their children.

“I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life, and I’m just so overwhelmed,” Kim said, noting that it “affects my kids.”

The conversation continues as Kim talks to her mother, Kris Jenner, in the emotional scene. “That’s the tragic part of the whole story,” Jenner responded.

“I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew,” Kim continued. “I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy.”

The reality star divorced West in 2021. Throughout last year, the rapper went on antisemitic social media rants and posted other troubling content. Despite the downward spiral, Kim told her mom how she’s trying to shield the four children from the headlines, particularly the oldest, North.

“She actually doesn’t know and that’s what’s so crazy,” Kim said. “When stuff is said, it’s a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV. I can’t risk an Access Hollywood […] or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they want to watch. I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven’t seen anything, but then I go into crisis mode.”

“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” she added. “I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance.’ I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

Since their separation, Kim briefly dated Pete Davidson, and West got remarried.