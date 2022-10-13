Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up months ago, but details about their short-lived relationship are still being revealed. During Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the crypto criminal confessed that she had sex with the former-SNL cast member by a fireplace in honor of her (still-alive) grandmother, as one does.

“You know what’s so crazy?” Kardashian asked her 88-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.” Kardashian added, “I know that’s really creepy,” because it is, especially because someone is going to try to find the Kim and Pete and Kim’s Grandmother Fireplace Sex Room, the way people still show up to the Chelsea Hotel to see the Sid and Nancy Room. But grandma took it in stride.

After sharing the story, MJ, 88, expressed concerns about her granddaughter’s choice of location to have intercourse. “Not in the lobby?” she asked. “Not in the lobby!” Kim exclaimed. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?” Despite the awkward topic, MJ wasn’t fazed. “I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once,” she said.

This is taking House of the Dragon fire fandom too far. Anyway, shout out to grandma for not turning into the Abe Simpson GIF after Kim’s story.

