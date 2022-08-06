Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson
Welp, Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Have Broken Up After Nine Months (Though His Tattoos May Last Forever)

Pete Davidson gets around, which may surprise men more than women. But for the last months, he’s been in a committed — and sometimes turbulent — relationship with one person: Kim Kardashian. The SNL vet and socialite/businesswoman began dating last October, though they only made their red carpet debut in May. But now, as per CNN, the two have called it quits.

Sources say the reason was simple: their schedules and locations haven’t always lined up, and the friction was apparently such that they have decided to part ways. They met, appropriately enough, at his workplace. “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe,” she once revealed on her Hulu show.

Their relationship was a bumpy one, though through no fault of their own. It was usually Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West. Their divorce was finalized this March, and he made a point of repeatedly intruding on their lives, attempting to make Davidson’s life hell. Davidson often did the smart thing, which is to say he did nothing. Occasionally he fought back, albeit in the form of jokes and a bit of trolling.

Davidson has long been a prolific fan of tattoos, some of which he’s gotten removed. What he’ll do with his Kardashian tattoos remains to be seen, though a lot of people had jokes on that matter.

In any case, pour one out for Pete and Kim.

(Via CNN)

