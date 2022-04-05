After once again embarrassing herself on the national stage by bouncing around restaurants in New York after testing positive for COVID, former Alaskan governor turned failed vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced last week that she’s running for Congress. In what would mark her biggest return to the world of politics after resigning as governor shortly after she and John McCain lost against Barack Obama and now-president Joe Biden, Palin is running for the seat vacated by Republican Don Young who passed away in March.

However, Palin has already picked up a crucial endorsement: Donald Trump. Despite not having the best reputation for repaying people for their loyalty, Trump issued a statement backing Palin. Although, it did not include a noticeable jab at the late John McCain, who Trump has noticeably detested over the years.

“Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself,” Trump wrote. “They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen. Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down.”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Sarah Palin pic.twitter.com/9y0a39htCj — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 4, 2022

After catching wind of Trump’s endorsement, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist taking a jab at the circus beginning to unfold. Via Mediaite:

“But I guess the Masked Singer money dried up and Sarah’s running for office,” Kimmel added, poking fun at Palin’s latest gig. “Trump endorsing Sarah Palin is like paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing,” cracked the host. “It’s ridiculous.”

Kimmel also poked fun at Trump’s statement referring to Palin as “tough” and “smart,” which was quite the claim. “Even for Trump, it’s impressive to fit three lies into an 11-word sentence,” Kimmel quipped.

