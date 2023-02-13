Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered a powerful performance of “Live Every Voice and Sing” ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, and what’s not to love? You’ve got the star of one of America’s most popular sitcoms, Abbott Elementary, bringing a beautiful rendition of the Black National Anthem to televisions around the world. Who could get mad at that?
First, Majorie Taylor Greene, but also Lauren Boebert, that’s who.
The Colorado congresswoman couldn’t help but hurl chunks of red meat to her conservative base by complaining about the presence of two national anthems instead of just one. She accused the NFL of trafficking in wokeness, and it’s not hard to hear the dogwhistles in Boebert’s tweet. She’s practically screaming them.
“America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM,” an angry Boebert said. “Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness.”
America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM.
Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!?
Do football, not wokeness.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 12, 2023
“Wait – I thought u stopped watching when players were kneeling,” Eddie J. Mauro tweeted. “Why would you care what songs are being played???”
Wait – I thought u stopped watching when players were kneeling. Why would you care what songs are being played???
— Eddie J. Mauro 🇺🇦 #Justice (@eddiejmauro) February 13, 2023
“Hey, Lauren. I just heard your dryer signal go off. Your white hoods are dry,” wrote user KD.
Hey, Lauren. I just heard your dryer signal go off. Your white hoods are dry.
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) February 12, 2023
“If you think that singing a song about a brighter future for Black Americans ‘divides us,’ I think that says more about you than it does anyone else,” Brian Krassenstein responded.
If you think that singing a song about a brighter future for Black Americans 'divides us,' I think that says more about you than it does anyone else.
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 12, 2023
Kristin V. Shaw gave Boebert an education on the lyrics:
Perhaps we might educate you on the lyrics:
“Life every voice and sing
Till Earth and heaven ring
Ring with the harmonies of Liberty
Let our rejoining rise”
There are 100 reasons to share this beautiful song with our fellow Americans. There are zero reasons for you to complain.
You can see more reactions below:
This has been another episode of “How’s that racist?” with your guest-Karen Lauren Boebert.
— Darrin Bell (@DarrinBellArt) February 12, 2023
The NFL isn’t trying to divide us, commentary like this from clout chasers masquerading as politicians divides us.
— Non-Stick Rick (@1984butCooler) February 13, 2023
Karen wants to speak to the NFL manager. Go find a safe space ❄️
— 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) February 12, 2023
Have your one black friend explain it to you, Im sure Herschel Walker has time on his hands these days.
Oh, actually, bad example, I guess Tim Scott you're up.
— Nik Carter (@TheNotoriousNIK) February 12, 2023
I didn’t know it was written in the constitution that America could only have one anthem
— Lourin Hubbard (@LourinHubbard) February 13, 2023
What in God’s name has you so upset? I can guarantee Actual God™️ would be cool with it. Your hate otoh…
— Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) February 12, 2023
Well maybe if you knew history you’d know why lift every voice and sing exists in the first place.
— Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) February 13, 2023
Perfectly encapsulates the hate that Lauren Boebert is sowing: pic.twitter.com/dge0elvC7T
— N3grodamus (@JulesMoffit) February 12, 2023