Sheryl Lee Ralph delivered a powerful performance of “Live Every Voice and Sing” ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, and what’s not to love? You’ve got the star of one of America’s most popular sitcoms, Abbott Elementary, bringing a beautiful rendition of the Black National Anthem to televisions around the world. Who could get mad at that?

First, Majorie Taylor Greene, but also Lauren Boebert, that’s who.

The Colorado congresswoman couldn’t help but hurl chunks of red meat to her conservative base by complaining about the presence of two national anthems instead of just one. She accused the NFL of trafficking in wokeness, and it’s not hard to hear the dogwhistles in Boebert’s tweet. She’s practically screaming them.

“America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM,” an angry Boebert said. “Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness.”

“Wait – I thought u stopped watching when players were kneeling,” Eddie J. Mauro tweeted. “Why would you care what songs are being played???”

“Hey, Lauren. I just heard your dryer signal go off. Your white hoods are dry,” wrote user KD.

“If you think that singing a song about a brighter future for Black Americans ‘divides us,’ I think that says more about you than it does anyone else,” Brian Krassenstein responded.

Kristin V. Shaw gave Boebert an education on the lyrics:

Perhaps we might educate you on the lyrics: “Life every voice and sing

Till Earth and heaven ring

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty

Let our rejoining rise” There are 100 reasons to share this beautiful song with our fellow Americans. There are zero reasons for you to complain.

