Lauren Boebert
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert Read A Bible Verse Didn’t Know How To Pronounce ‘Wanton’ Or What It Means, But It Sounded Delicious!

by:

You know what goes great with a bowl of gazpacho? Some wonton killings. Seven months after Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Nancy Pelosi of running a “gazpacho police” (she, ummm, meant gestapo), the controversial congresswoman’s equally kooky Colorado counterpart has made “wonton killings” a thing.

Lauren Boebert is the latest MAGA Republican to piss pronunciate her worms. While delivering an impassioned Bible reading during a speaking engagement, Boebert became utterly befuddled when she stumbled upon, and over, the phrase “wanton killings.” And instead pronounced it as “wonton” — you know, like the Chinese dumpling.

“They made life hell on Earth with their envy, wonton killings,” Boebert relayed, before stopping to state the obvious: “I don’t know what a wonton killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up. But it sounds interesting. And I don’t think I want to be a part of it.”

It didn’t take long for #WontonKillings to begin trending on Twitter, because how could anyone resist?

×