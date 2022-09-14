You know what goes great with a bowl of gazpacho? Some wonton killings. Seven months after Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Nancy Pelosi of running a “gazpacho police” (she, ummm, meant gestapo), the controversial congresswoman’s equally kooky Colorado counterpart has made “wonton killings” a thing.

Lauren Boebert is the latest MAGA Republican to piss pronunciate her worms. While delivering an impassioned Bible reading during a speaking engagement, Boebert became utterly befuddled when she stumbled upon, and over, the phrase “wanton killings.” And instead pronounced it as “wonton” — you know, like the Chinese dumpling.

“They made life hell on Earth with their envy, wonton killings,” Boebert relayed, before stopping to state the obvious: “I don’t know what a wonton killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up. But it sounds interesting. And I don’t think I want to be a part of it.”

Preaching from a Bible verse, Lauren Boebert got stumped by the meaning of “wanton killing” and pronounced “wanton” like wonton, the Chinese dumpling: “I don’t know what a [wonton] killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting.” #WontonKilling pic.twitter.com/xwXxSIMbjO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 13, 2022

It didn’t take long for #WontonKillings to begin trending on Twitter, because how could anyone resist?

Most of the wonton slaughter takes place after winter when the sun is warm and all the killers lustily accept their spring roles. https://t.co/ELwxBp5888 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 14, 2022

Dim sum stupid Republicans https://t.co/cj0ZN5cPTz — I Smoked Mike Lindell's MyPhone (@BlackKnight10k) September 14, 2022

Perpetrated by the gazpacho police https://t.co/2xAMUtB9Tl — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) September 14, 2022

Hey @laurenboebert Maybe your wontons could pair nicely with @RepMTG ‘s gazpacho. You treasonous, hateful, moronic shit-for-brains. https://t.co/yctttSUrxd — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 14, 2022

Sounds like Lauren Boebert has joined Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Gazpacho Police. #SoupNazi #NoSoupForYou Bobo is a regular wonton killer of the English language.@AmericanMuck @AdamForColorado https://t.co/HmzdxFP9JT — WNC Political Operative (@WNC_Politico) September 14, 2022

Hee-hee. I'm so fucking stupid, but y'all are, too. Hee-hee https://t.co/wB9Nl5e7Bp — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) September 14, 2022

Wonton killing? Why oh why. Those dumplings are so GOOD! @laurenboebert #WontonKillings — Terry Cleveland (@vtirony) September 14, 2022

Wouldn't you examine the Bible verse ahead of time? Look out MTG, you're being challenged for Dumbest Person on the Planet. It's neck and neck. https://t.co/y5ESbfx6im — Tom (@Haudricourt) September 14, 2022