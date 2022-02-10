Sometimes it seems Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t the brightest tool in the shed. She doesn’t seem to know that cancer, unlike COVID, is not contagious. She at least once believed in what people dubbed “Jewish space lasers.” She had to learn about the Holocaust by going to a museum in her late 40s. Speaking of, on Wednesday she may have topped herself by giving an interview in which she confused the word for the Nazi secret police with the word for a delicious cold soup from Spain.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

The Georgia congressperson made an appearance on the embattled Trumpist network One America News, where she once again made ahistorical and offensive comparisons between things she’s going through and the Holocaust. She launched into yet another bizarre conspiracy theory, this one about Nancy Pelosi and the D.C. police, whom violent Trump supporters injured a little over a year ago.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens,” Greene said.

She, of course, meant “gestapo,” but her brain apparently confused it with something very different, something delicious and good, not…that. It’s likely the most exposure the dish has received since the Simpsons episode in which Lisa, recently gone vegetarian, tries to get meat-eaters to switch to the vegetarian meal.

When Insider reached out to Greene for a comment, a spokesperson made a jokey reply, “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

The mix-up did little for Greene’s credibility, with tons of jokes flying.

Some took a more serious stance, pointing out that the flub won’t ruin her cred with her base.

That Marjorie Taylor Greene misnames Hitler’s Gestapo the “Gazpacho Police” will hurt her not at all with her constituents. That should scare you as much as it does me Also, this means her congressional staff is just as stupid and incompetent as she is to let this out pic.twitter.com/DFoV6ABjs6 — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) February 10, 2022

On the plus side, perhaps now you’re on the hunt for a decent gazpacho recipe.

