It’s said that Donald Trump would even turn on his own kids to save his hide. He has a long history of burning bridges, to say nothing of pocketing donations from his own cash-strapped supporters. So when Lauren Boebert tried to paint him as a generous person, it was bound to be unconvincing. And yet you have no idea.

Boebert: I want to tell you a story about his generosity, about how kind he is… Even not liking germs, President Trump shared a bowl of popcorn with my son… I don’t share food with my son. pic.twitter.com/wKIzEfsvGM — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2022

The Colorado representative was in Wyoming on Saturday, taking part in a Trump rally to unseat Liz Cheney, the Republican who dared come out against the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I want to tell you a story about his generosity, about how kind he is, about how welcoming he is,” Boebert told the crowd about the former president. She then launched into a doozy.

“My family and I were with President Trump,” she recalled. “And even not liking germs, President Trump shared a bowl of popcorn with my 14-year-old son.” Boebert then admitted not even she shares food with her son, because “I know where he’s been.”

As such Boebert was blown away that “President Trump welcomed him and engaged with him and showed him love and respect, just like I’ve seen him do with hundreds and thousands of other people, all throughout America. Because he’s not a politician; he’s a family man. He’s a businessman. And he loves you.”

Boebert also vowed that “he will be back again.”

The crowd cheered at that last bit, though there were a bit more muted during the story about how Trump’s Christ-like sharing of popcorn with a kid who might have germs. As such, it seems like yet another unconvincing argument from the politician who thinks America shouldn’t pass gun control laws because we didn’t ban planes after the September 11 attacks.

(Via Raw Story)