While things have not been great for current president Joe Biden, they’re not so hot for former president Donald J. Trump either. To the surprise of no one, the probe by the New York State attorney general’s office into the Trump Organization uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. That doesn’t only jeopardize the big dog himself but also some of his children, namely Ivanka and Don Jr. Now people are wondering whether Trump will throw his kids under the bus. One of his former allies not only knows the answer but he even knows which one he’d pick to serve time over the other.

As per Insider, Michael Cohen — Trump’s former lawyer, who even went to jail for him — went on MSNBC and lent his expertise to the question on many minds: Would Trump cooperate with authorities to save his children from prison? Cohen’s answer (with a chuckle): “Not a chance.” He added, “Donald cares only about Donald, more than he would care about his children.”

Cohen also told a story he told last summer, which shed some more light on Trump’s paternal instincts. “You may recall that there was the district attorney’s case here for Trump Soho where it was either Don or Ivanka was in very big trouble as a result of lying about the number of units that had been sold,” Cohen recalled. “And Donald said it to me – I mean I wouldn’t say it if it wasn’t said directly to me – he goes ‘if one or the other has to go to prison, make sure that it’s Don because Don would be able to handle it.'”

Trump is infamous for demanding absolute loyalty in others while refusing to do the same, and if what Cohen alleges is true, then that includes his own flesh and blood as well, even the one for whom he was gross and pervy thoughts.

You can watch Cohen’s MSNBC appearance in the video above.

(Via Insider)