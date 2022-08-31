Another one bites the dust! Serial monogamist Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently back on the market. According to People, the Oscar-winning actor/Brazilian president’s nemesis and model/actress Camila Morrone have called it quits after more than four years of dating.

The couple, who first met in early 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, have mostly managed to keep their relationship private, so it’s hardly surprising that reps for neither DiCaprio nor Morrone returned People’s request for comment. Morrone, who will next be seen in the Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six, did briefly touch on her relationship with the Titanic star in a 2019 Los Angeles Times interview when she addressed their 20-plus year age difference.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

But following this latest break-up, people are beginning to suspect that Leo might have a bit of David Wooderson in him, a.k.a. Matthew McConaughey’s character from Dazed and Confused, who famously proclaimed that what he loved about high school girls was that “I get older, they stay the same age.”

While it’s been more than 20 years since DiCaprio dated an outright teen, one very detailed graph showed that the actor does seem to have a very Menudo-like approach to girlfriends: Once they turn 25, they’re shortly shown the door.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history. Interesting pattern, when his girlfriend reaches age 25, he dumps her. pic.twitter.com/cY40kxkmHC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 31, 2022

Twitter users had a lot of fun with the idea that, in Leo’s mind, 25 equals death, and attempted to explain the phenomenon.

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

Leo with his next girlfriend pic.twitter.com/pJecgtzBjI — Chris Petts (@PettsCT) August 31, 2022

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio when his girl turns 25. pic.twitter.com/FdnFrl1MCg — TB (@Tbrown3434) August 31, 2022

I heard about a waiter that offered Leonardo DiCaprio aged wine and turned it down because it was over 25 years old. — Chris Trovador (@Trovador180) August 31, 2022

princess diana’s death was 25 years ago today which means its old enough that leonardo dicaprio would break up with it — arielle✨ (@aerialbryn) August 31, 2022

