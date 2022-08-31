Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Single Again After Breaking Up With His 25 Year-Old Girlfriend And People Have Thoughts

Another one bites the dust! Serial monogamist Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently back on the market. According to People, the Oscar-winning actor/Brazilian president’s nemesis and model/actress Camila Morrone have called it quits after more than four years of dating.

The couple, who first met in early 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, have mostly managed to keep their relationship private, so it’s hardly surprising that reps for neither DiCaprio nor Morrone returned People’s request for comment. Morrone, who will next be seen in the Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six, did briefly touch on her relationship with the Titanic star in a 2019 Los Angeles Times interview when she addressed their 20-plus year age difference.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Morrone said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

But following this latest break-up, people are beginning to suspect that Leo might have a bit of David Wooderson in him, a.k.a. Matthew McConaughey’s character from Dazed and Confused, who famously proclaimed that what he loved about high school girls was that “I get older, they stay the same age.”

While it’s been more than 20 years since DiCaprio dated an outright teen, one very detailed graph showed that the actor does seem to have a very Menudo-like approach to girlfriends: Once they turn 25, they’re shortly shown the door.

Twitter users had a lot of fun with the idea that, in Leo’s mind, 25 equals death, and attempted to explain the phenomenon.

