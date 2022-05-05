You would think that the president of Brazil would have better things to do than feud with the star of Titanic (and that’s coming from an American). But Jair Bolsonaro told Leonardo DiCaprio to “keep your mouth shut” after the actor called on Brazilians to vote for environmentalist candidates. “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet,” he tweeted, along with a link to register to vote.

In response, Bolsonaro said, “DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry. So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense.”

Destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has surged since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 and weakened environmental protections, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region. In October, a group of climate lawyers urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Bolsonaro for his alleged attacks on the Amazon, which they said amount to “crimes against humanity.”

There’s two kinds of crimes against humanity: there’s actual crimes against humanity, like destroying the rainforest, and there’s the crime against humanity that is “Leonardo DiCaprio as J. Edgar Hoover in J. Edgar.” One is a slightly bigger crime than the other.

Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit https://t.co/0mKrfxLdRR #tiraotitulohoje — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 28, 2022

(Via CNN)