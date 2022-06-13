Rudy Giuliani isn’t the only nutty MAGA lawyer. L. Lin Wood, who Wikipedia accurately describes as “an American attorney and conspiracy theorist,” fiercely believes that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump and that Marjorie Taylor Greene is under the “influence of the devil” (that last one actually makes sense…). His latest kooky theory involves NASA, the moon landing, and the Earth being flat.

“People lie. Scientists lie. Government agencies (including NASA) lie. God does not lie. The Holy Bible is the Word of God. Every word in the Holy Bible is true. Is the Earth flat or is it a spinning ball??? The answer is found in the Holy Bible. Do the research. Connect the dots. Draw your conclusion,” Wood wrote on far-right favorite app Telegram.

Conclusion drawn: no.

Wood then turned his attention to the moon landing.

“Ever wonder how this lunar dune buggy below got to the surface of the moon??? I don’t recall the lunar landing module having a truck in which it could fit!!! POOF!!! It was there. Like magic!!! Illusions and characters. Kinda like what Disney produces.”

Wood wasn’t done spewing his nonsense. In response to a video of astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin receiving a congratulatory phone call from President Richard Nixon, he wrote, “Talk about a long, long, long distance call!!! Only a slight delay between conversations by those on the ‘telephone’ call!!! Excellent clarity, too!!! Now at age 69, I wonder if I got played at age 16. Do you think you might have also gotten played??? P.S. Nixon sure did know how to read a good script!!!” Yes, because if there’s one thing Nixon is known for, it’s being good on camera.

Never trust a lawyer — or anyone, really — who uses that many exclamation points.

Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer who claims the 2020 election was stolen, has come out as a flat Earther. pic.twitter.com/ms2GXUWskE — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 13, 2022

(Via Raw Story)