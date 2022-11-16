lindsey-graham.jpg
Lindsey Graham Predictably Rushed To Suck Up To Trump Following The Disgraced Ex-President’s 2024 Campaign Announcement And Got Properly Roasted For It

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump officially launched his latest campaign to avoid being indicted for his various crimes by officially launching his 2024 presidential campaign. While the last week has seen one-time MAGA allies turning their backs on the twice-impeached former president — and Trump nemesis Ron DeSantis seemingly becoming the right wing’s new golden boy — Trump can rest assured that he’s got at least one sniveling toady still in his corner: Lindsey Graham.

Shortly after Trump officially announced his intention to run for president for a third time, Graham took his nose out of Herschel Walker’s ass just long enough to stick it (back) into Trump’s, and wax pathetic about how he believes the orange-tinted golf enthusiast can “restore a broken America.”

The irony here is that earlier in the week, Graham was calling on Trump to not announce a run for the 2024 presidency. At least not yet.

“I don’t think Trump should announce tonight,” the South Carolina Republican told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, adding that he believes a majority of Republican senators think the former president should hold off.

“I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not to announce tonight,” he said.

It didn’t take long for social media to do its thing, and give the South Carolina senator a proper roasting for his predictably effusive praise of Trump.

