On Tuesday night, Donald Trump officially launched his latest campaign to avoid being indicted for his various crimes by officially launching his 2024 presidential campaign. While the last week has seen one-time MAGA allies turning their backs on the twice-impeached former president — and Trump nemesis Ron DeSantis seemingly becoming the right wing’s new golden boy — Trump can rest assured that he’s got at least one sniveling toady still in his corner: Lindsey Graham.

Shortly after Trump officially announced his intention to run for president for a third time, Graham took his nose out of Herschel Walker’s ass just long enough to stick it (back) into Trump’s, and wax pathetic about how he believes the orange-tinted golf enthusiast can “restore a broken America.”

If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat. His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

As we listen to President Trump remind us of what is possible regarding our borders, economy, and national security, it is my hope that he will continue to focus on the solutions that he offered tonight to restore a broken America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 16, 2022

The irony here is that earlier in the week, Graham was calling on Trump to not announce a run for the 2024 presidency. At least not yet.

“I don’t think Trump should announce tonight,” the South Carolina Republican told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday, adding that he believes a majority of Republican senators think the former president should hold off. “I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not to announce tonight,” he said.

It didn’t take long for social media to do its thing, and give the South Carolina senator a proper roasting for his predictably effusive praise of Trump.

Surprised you have cell service from inside of Trump’s colon. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 16, 2022

Did you cry while typing this? — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) November 16, 2022

Listen Linds. We know he has blackmail material on you. It’s okay. Nothing he could reveal about you is more damaging to you than seeing you grovel for him or cry for Herschel Walker. We can tell when you are sincere, like here. 👇 https://t.co/ILiPo1yawT — Maudi63 🌻 (@maudi63) November 16, 2022

Yes, America will be thrilled with the "death penalty for drug dealers" policy. 🙄https://t.co/cBgT5Vdbmp — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) November 16, 2022

Hey Lindsay – in the history of American politics, there has never been a faster 180° turn around than you exhibited on that day at the golf course with Trump in 2017. ‘Tis fully documented for all the world to see. — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) November 16, 2022

I’ve never seen anyone just /eat the whole boot/. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 16, 2022

Yeah, how could anyone beat this sort of strength and charisma…?https://t.co/mn55dDT3NB — Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) November 16, 2022

I can’t decide if it’s what he has on you, if you’re stupid, insane, or all of the above. But I am sure of one thing – you are definitely pathetic.https://t.co/9loTmHjEf2 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 16, 2022