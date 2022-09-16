There’s nothing funny about a semi-truck overturning on a highway… unless the driver of that semi-truck wasn’t hurt and just happened to be hauling a load of sex toys.

On Wednesday morning, two trucks collided during the a.m. commute along highway I-40 in Mustang, Oklahoma — just outside of Oklahoma City — and turned the roadway into a slippery mess. Which is what is bound to happen when the load of lube and dildos you’re carrying end up spilled all over the highway.

Upping the comedic ante of the moment, as The Lost Ogle reported, was the unintentionally hilarious banter exchanged between KWTV News 9 morning anchor Lacey Lowery and the station’s helicopter pilot Jim Gardner, who had a bird’s-eye view of the scene.

Uhm… it looks like this wrecked semi spilled a load of dildos and lube all over I-40! Great camera work, @news9! pic.twitter.com/bdFh3hGuNs — The Lost Ogle (@TheLostOgle) September 15, 2022

It started out innocently enough, with a “breaking news” bulletin about the traffic accident, and how it might impact the morning commute. But just seconds into describing the scene, Gardner shared that the semi had overturned and “lost its load,” which was innocent enough at the time.

While Gardner was ready to sign off after delivering what information he could, Lowery had some questions. Mainly: If Jim could “tell what he’s carrying there? What’s all over the road?”

Jim either didn’t know or was way too embarrassed to say, so he remained silent. But the cameraman didn’t hesitate to zoom in to try and give Lacey a better look, prompting her co-anchor to remark that “That’s a mess for sure!” (She wasn’t wrong.)

When Jim finally regained his composure, he said he couldn’t tell what was there — but suggested maybe Lacey could. “Whatever it is, it’s gonna take a while to clean up,” he said, after sharing the good news was that there were no injuries. The other piece of good news that he neglected to share? FREE DILDOS!