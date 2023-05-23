If you had a spare $100,000 burning a hole in your pocket, how would you spend on it? Maybe you’d take a vacation, or pay off your credit card debt, or bid on this Taylor Swift handwritten chai cookie recipe on eBay (this is what I would do). I know one thing you wouldn’t do with that $100,000: spend it on some chapstick — unless you’re Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“During GOP conference today, House Rs did about a 15-min fundraising auction for chapstick used by Speaker McCarthy. The winner: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose winning bid was $100,000, her Spox confirms to me,” Politico reporter Olivia Beavers tweeted. The median household salary in Taylor Greene’s home state of Georgia is $65,030, but this was a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (to own someone else’s secondhand lip grease).

It’s not like Republicans have anything better to do, with their time or money.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement Monday on how to raise the U.S. government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the U.S. economy, but vowed to keep talking.

“They doing this insane chapstick shit while the country teeters on default. Wild,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted about the auction, while Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) added, “MAGA Republicans are paying $100,000 for Speaker McCarthy’s chapstick while holding Social Security checks and retirement benefits hostage unless we cut food benefits for seniors, Medicaid funding, and childcare/preschool for low-income Americans.”

Others agreed about the GOP’s priorities.

Apparently, these are the people whose votes we need to prevent economic catastrophe in 9 days. https://t.co/v14KPIWwsA https://t.co/FU6D5gbN5E pic.twitter.com/tlht5TJTga — Vote Save America (@votesaveamerica) May 23, 2023

Spending $100,000 on chapstick while working overtime to gut the programs that working families rely on. GOP priorities in a nutshell. https://t.co/rmGbAO1Gkc — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) May 23, 2023

House Republicans demand an end to wasteful and reckless spending while dropping $100,000 on Kevin McCarthy's used chapstick. https://t.co/yu1NfDOB2m — Philip Germain (@Philip_Germain) May 23, 2023

GOP Priorities: $100,000 for chapstick while cutting SNAP and Medicaid. Got it. https://t.co/gFFJuJaIvl — Sara Jacobs (@SaraJacobsCA) May 23, 2023

In today's Democratic caucus meeting, we discussed how devastating a default would be for American families and what we can do to get the GOP to take this seriously. In the House GOP meeting, they auctioned off Kevin McCarthy's used chapstick. https://t.co/qqFPIi1ocL — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) May 23, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene paid $100,000 for chapstick used by Kevin McCarthy? https://t.co/d44P2KIHKx — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 23, 2023

Nothing says "Party of the People", as they threaten to tank the economy unless they get to screw poor people, like paying $100,000 for a chapstick, just for fun. https://t.co/85EdOsiS3T — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 23, 2023

Who among us hasn’t paid $100,000 for a used chapstick https://t.co/XMPVmkG1tK — Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) May 23, 2023

Pretty gross but on brand for Marjorie Taylor Greene to buy this chapstick for $100,000. They are auctioning off chapstick while proposing devastating cuts to senior programs and veterans. Really sick. https://t.co/xOEesAqrPD — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) May 23, 2023

This is something working-class Americans can really relate to 🙄 https://t.co/u9Cz6PHqLi — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 23, 2023