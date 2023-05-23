Marjorie Taylor Greene State of the Union
Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being Called Out For Spending An ‘Insane’ Amount Of Money On Used Chapstick While The U.S. Nears ‘Economic Catastrophe’

If you had a spare $100,000 burning a hole in your pocket, how would you spend on it? Maybe you’d take a vacation, or pay off your credit card debt, or bid on this Taylor Swift handwritten chai cookie recipe on eBay (this is what I would do). I know one thing you wouldn’t do with that $100,000: spend it on some chapstick — unless you’re Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“During GOP conference today, House Rs did about a 15-min fundraising auction for chapstick used by Speaker McCarthy. The winner: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose winning bid was $100,000, her Spox confirms to me,” Politico reporter Olivia Beavers tweeted. The median household salary in Taylor Greene’s home state of Georgia is $65,030, but this was a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (to own someone else’s secondhand lip grease).

It’s not like Republicans have anything better to do, with their time or money.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement Monday on how to raise the U.S. government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the U.S. economy, but vowed to keep talking.

“They doing this insane chapstick shit while the country teeters on default. Wild,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted about the auction, while Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) added, “MAGA Republicans are paying $100,000 for Speaker McCarthy’s chapstick while holding Social Security checks and retirement benefits hostage unless we cut food benefits for seniors, Medicaid funding, and childcare/preschool for low-income Americans.”

Others agreed about the GOP’s priorities.

×