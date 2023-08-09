Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s depression didn’t last long.

During a town hall event in Gordon County, Georgia on Tuesday, the conspiracy theorist/lawmaker had a giddy response to one of her constituents suggesting that political opponents (a.k.a. Democrats) should get the death penalty.

“What is the penalty for treason?” someone in the crowd asked during the Q&A session. “OK? We know that treason has been released and nobody is prepared to answer for it. Something has got to be done. It’s treason. Our country, our Constitution has been stomped on repeatedly… People have got to be tried for treason.” As Taylor Greene nodded along, an unseen woman shouted, “And the death penalty!” Instead of shutting down the calls for literal death, MTG laughed and replied, “I think we’re ending on the right note.”

As noted by Medias Touch, “This isn’t the first time Marjorie Taylor Greene was caught affirming calls to execute political opponents. CNN has previously reported that Congresswoman Greene indicated support for executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and FBI agents prior to running for office.” Taylor Greene also laughed when she was told that children were dying of COVID.

You can watch the moment in Georgia below:

Holy shit. Marjorie Taylor Greene agreed with her MAGA audience calling for the execution of Democrats: “I think we’re ending on the right note!” (@patriottakes) pic.twitter.com/c65pWwOryr — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 9, 2023

(Via Medias Touch)