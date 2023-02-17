Marjorie Taylor Greene recently made an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.’s new webseries, Triggered, where the Georgia congresswoman trotted out around an old conspiracy theory about the January 6 attack. While recounting her reaction to the “Stop the Steal” rally turning violent, Greene claimed that she was “shocked” by the events at the Capitol building and repeated her insistence that Antifa was behind the whole thing.

Marge: “When J6 happened, it shocked me! I had no idea. I just couldn’t imagine. And I said, ‘Those aren’t our people, that’s Antifa!” pic.twitter.com/VU6KNyU176 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 16, 2023

Then January 6 happened. It shocked me. I had no idea. I just couldn’t imagine. As a matter of fact, I was arguing with [Florida Congresswoman] Kat Cammack, one of my colleagues, and we were fighting and I said, “Those aren’t our people.” I just couldn’t believe it, like, “Those aren’t our people. That’s Antifa. Those are the same rioters that we see in 2020.” And I could not believe it. And she was like, “They are our people,” and I was like, “No, they’re not.” And she’s like, “They have our red hats,” and I was like, “I don’t care!”

Greene digging up her old Antifa theory is an interesting development given she recently boasted that had she and Steve Bannon organized the assault on the Capitol building, “we would have won.” How, you might ask? “We would’ve been armed.”

Greene also spent time protesting the conditions of the rioters that have been jailed and demanded their release, which is a weird thing to if they were all secretly Antifa. That line of thought was a recurring theme on Twitter as people blasted Greene for trying to feign shock at the violence on January 6 and roasted her for once again bring up Antifa.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Wait… she’s argued these people that plead guilty should be released.. so… she’s calling for Antifa to be released? — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) February 17, 2023

But it was your people though, right?

The people you riled up, @RepMTG? The same J6 riot that you said would’ve went better if more of the traiterz were armed.

That one, right? — Jim Baow (@jimbaow) February 17, 2023

So I guess Trump told Antifa that he loves them and they’re very special — Amy Capetta (@amycapetta) February 17, 2023

This was Marjorie Greene on Jan 7th (2021) recounting with pride the role she played in what took place on Jan 6th. She’s speaking with Katie Hopkins, a far right British provocateur.pic.twitter.com/S3E3FwTuyI — Paul Morrison (@chessclubgringo) February 17, 2023

@RepMTG. Girl, you need to stop! You know there is not an ANTIFA organization, that is why you blame them for everything. There are too many rioters singing like birds in court, and many are saying they answered Trumps call to attack the Capital. They were your people! — respectus (@respectus7) February 17, 2023

When she goes to the toilet she has to whistle to make sure she doesn’t wipe the wrong end. — Byron – super nerd! (@xiotex) February 17, 2023

