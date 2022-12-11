It’s been nearly two years since the Jan. 6 riot, when armed Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Has the GOP learned any lessons? Not really! Instead they’ve downplayed it and refused to cooperate in investigations. Leaders have even embraced those who helped promote it. One of them is Marjorie Taylor Greene, who not only wasn’t horrified by that deadly day, but is now openly fantasizing about how she and jailbound podcaster Steve Bannon could have made it worse.

As per The New York Post (in a bit teased out by The Daily Beast), Greene spoke at the star-studded New York Young Republicans Club gala on Saturday night, where she reflected on what could have been.

“I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won,” she said. She then added, chillingly, “Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”

What would they have “won”? Well, they would have overturned the will of the people as well as democracy itself. And they would have done it with arms, which certainly doesn’t sound terrifying. It was a line tailor-made for the crowd, which features not only young Republicans but also figures like Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and Donald Trump Jr., who spent his speech making Hunter Biden jokes.

One person not present at the gala was Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who isn’t much liked by the MAGA wing of his party — nor by the officers who defended him and his colleagues that fateful day.

(Via NY Post and The Daily Beast)