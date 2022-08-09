On December 7, 1941, more than 350 Imperial Japanese aircraft attacked America’s Pearl Harbor naval base on Oahu, Hawaii, killing more than 2,400 people (including 68 civilians) and wounding 1,153 more.

On September 11, 2001, a total of 19 terrorists highjacked four commercial planes and turned them into weapons of mass destruction they attacked New York City’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon. (The Capitol was also a target, but was diverted when passengers aboard the plane took on their attackers.) All told, nearly 3,000 people were killed; 6,000 were injured; and first responders on the ground have succumbed to a variety of diseases because of their life-saving efforts in the years since.

On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided the Palm Beach golf club/home of reality show host-turned-president of the United States Donald Trump. The only thing injured was the former president’s ego, yet Fox News host Mark Levin has declared that “the worst attack on this republic in modern history.”

As Mediaite reports, Levin chatted with his Fox News colleague Sean Hannity on Monday night, where he let loose on the “friggin’ FBI,” which he deemed corrupt:

This was well orchestrated, so this has been going on for weeks. Now, you keep asking your guests, what’s the justification? There is no justification. What’s he going to say tomorrow, the attorney general? Here’s my guess: ‘We’ve been negotiating with Trump and his lawyers since February when we found out they had this information. We were getting nowhere, and then we know or we heard that some documents were being destroyed.’

move over, Pearl Harbor pic.twitter.com/h1x3Lqdbat — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2022

After claiming that “There is no justification for sending 30 friggin’ FBI agents to the former president’s compound in Mar-a-Lago in [the] early morning and conducting themselves this way,” Levin took his grandiose comments to new highs (and lows) when he claimed:

This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period. And it’s not just an attack on Donald Trump. It’s an attack on everybody who supports him. It’s an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties. I haven’t heard a damn thing from the Republican leadership in the Senate! Have you? Not one of those guys has put out a statement. Because they’re weak. That’s why.

You can watch the full clip over at Mediaite here.

(Via Mediaite)