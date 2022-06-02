Susan Sarandon is a brilliant actress who arguably won her Oscar for the wrong movie. No offense to Dead Man Walking, in which she’s great, but what’s better than her forward, funny, fiercely independent yet thirsty turn in Bull Durham? Her politics are another matter. Sarandon is a longtime progressive, and she isn’t afraid to hold Democratic politicians’ feet to the fire — one could say to a fault. She’s been especially hard on them in the Trump era, which we’re debatably still in, infamously throwing her support behind Jill Stein in 2016. That’s made her something of a pariah in the party, who attacks those on her side. Now, comments she made last month earned the ire of another Trump.

As per Insider, Mary Trump took a break from trashing her uncle, the former president, to trash one of the stars of Stepmom. Trump specifically took umbrage with a tweet Sarandon posted after it was revealed the Supreme Court were almost certainly overturning Roe v. Wade. With an emoji, she rolled her eyes at congressman Eric Swalwell saying the only way to protect abortion rights is to vote for Democrats — again.

“Dems are going to use this to fundraise and get you to vote for them again despite sitting on their hands for the last two years,” Sarandon tweeted. “Instead of actually standing for anything, their only strategy is scaring you into voting blue.”

Trump didn’t like that. “She’s a complete idiot,” the psychologist-turned-bestselling-author railed while on the MeidasTouch Podcast. “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about, and if anybody can say with a straight face that the Democrats are the problem, I don’t know what to tell them.” She added, “She was pretty decent in a couple of movies a couple of decades ago, but politically she’s a moron.”

Trump continued, saying that “she thinks she’s some wise shaman or something” but was actually a victim of the “Dunning-Kruger effect” — a cognitive bias where people with a low ability at doing something overestimate their worth. She then threw down her cards. “If we can just make it as simple as possible — a vote for Republicans is a vote for fascism.”

Sarandon is often blamed, sometimes unfairly, for how America has fared after electing Mary Trump’s uncle, as if the mom from the 1994 Little Women movie had enough power to sway an election (or to overturn Roe v. Wade). You could also say she has a point: Democrats haven’t accomplished much since assuming the three main bodies of government almost a year-and-a-half ago, and they probably should do more than simply asking people to vote for them again. At the same time, implying that both parties are the same isn’t helping matters either — thus Mary Trump going after her bigly.

