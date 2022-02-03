Susan Sarandon’s never been one to stay quiet about her political beliefs, although she tends to take things to an extreme. Most recently, she actually protested at AOC’s office while complaining that the democratic socialist representative simply wasn’t far-left enough in the realization of promises, and Sarandon was “losing hope.” That followed Sarandon’s similar response to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 DNC speech, which the actress “literally had the worst time” while watching as a Sanders surrogate. Sarandon claims to be on the left without acting like she’s on the left, and she’s gone back and forth on Trump, and that includes arguing with Debra Messing.

Let’s just say that Susan Sarandon is politically messy, and then she raised more eyebrows while retweeting a #DefundThePolice meme that trashed NYPD cops who attended services for fallen Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. The meme read, “I’m gonna tell me kids this is what fascism looks like.” And above that, the meme included this: “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day.” Here’s the NY Post‘s tweet to their coverage.

Susan Sarandon shares post comparing NYPD funeral turnout to 'fascism' in latest example of anti-cop vitriol https://t.co/pMRslGLZ4r pic.twitter.com/x4pglbe7pn — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

Sarandon has now deleted her retweet, and as one can imagine, it’s not going over well.

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association of the City of New York weighed in while labeling Sarandon as a “a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence.” Officer Zeek Arkham joined in with a response as well.

This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence — @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.https://t.co/U1q0t32TzR — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) February 3, 2022

I’d roast Susan Sarandon, but I can’t think of a thing she’s been in that had any real relevance. She’s just another leftist who will condemn us for woke points, but will run right to us when they need us. I dare any of these #DefundThePolice activists to survive without us. — Uncle Zeek (@ZeekArkham) February 3, 2022

In addition to the general backlash out there, there’s a definite trend of people (mainly on the left) who are stressing their disavowal of her. In other words, no one wants Susan Sarandon in their party. “People are reacting to Susan Sarandon’s tweet + claiming she represents the left (she doesn’t)” is only the beginning of the tweets pouring forth from people’s fingers.

People are reacting to Susan Sarandon’s tweet + claiming she represents the left (she doesn’t), it’s good time to remember that Republicans are the only people who actually voted to defund police. — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 3, 2022

Noooooo! Susan Sarandon is a free agent! We don’t claim her! We don’t want her! She’s always saying or doing something ridiculous and ignorant. — Melanin 🤎 (@unburdened2021) February 3, 2022

Why is everyone calling Susan Sarandon a liberal? We don't want her………….. — PJ-Little Shamrock-Go Joe (@PJShakesitup) February 3, 2022

Dear Republicans — Susan Sarandon is not ours. She hasn't voted for a Democrat in a long time. Maybe she's one of those false flag operations you guys are whispering about all the time. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon is a horrible person. Not because she’s an extreme leftist who hates Democrats, but because she’s cold and heartless. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 3, 2022

All Decent People on The Left: "We're not with Susan Sarandon." pic.twitter.com/1zlcgV5fHY — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 3, 2022

Just so we're really clear about this: we Democrats don't want Susan Sarandon. She's not a Democrat and she's not a liberal. She's one of the reasons that we had to endure trump for 4 years and are still having to endure him. She's also an asshole. — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) February 3, 2022

Susan Sarandon in an eyebrow-raising tweet has called into question the need for police in New York City and she did it by reposting a message likening cops at the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to fascists. She's an idiot. — ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) February 2, 2022

Like Ted Cruz, maybe Susan Sarandon should take a break from tweeting.