Susan Sarandon Retweeted A Meme About ‘Fascist’ NYPD Cops At A Funeral, And No One Wants Her On Their Side

Susan Sarandon’s never been one to stay quiet about her political beliefs, although she tends to take things to an extreme. Most recently, she actually protested at AOC’s office while complaining that the democratic socialist representative simply wasn’t far-left enough in the realization of promises, and Sarandon was “losing hope.” That followed Sarandon’s similar response to Bernie Sanders’ 2016 DNC speech, which the actress “literally had the worst time” while watching as a Sanders surrogate. Sarandon claims to be on the left without acting like she’s on the left, and she’s gone back and forth on Trump, and that includes arguing with Debra Messing.

Let’s just say that Susan Sarandon is politically messy, and then she raised more eyebrows while retweeting a #DefundThePolice meme that trashed NYPD cops who attended services for fallen Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. The meme read, “I’m gonna tell me kids this is what fascism looks like.” And above that, the meme included this: “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day.” Here’s the NY Post‘s tweet to their coverage.

Sarandon has now deleted her retweet, and as one can imagine, it’s not going over well.

The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association of the City of New York weighed in while labeling Sarandon as a “a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence.” Officer Zeek Arkham joined in with a response as well.

In addition to the general backlash out there, there’s a definite trend of people (mainly on the left) who are stressing their disavowal of her. In other words, no one wants Susan Sarandon in their party. “People are reacting to Susan Sarandon’s tweet + claiming she represents the left (she doesn’t)” is only the beginning of the tweets pouring forth from people’s fingers.

Like Ted Cruz, maybe Susan Sarandon should take a break from tweeting.

