Matt Damon Is Once Again Being Dragged For That Super Bowl Ad After Crypto Prices Plummet And Job Losses Soar

Matt Damon has starred in a lot of popular (and, for the record, unpopular) movies in his time. But perhaps his most impactful screen work was a commercial. This year’s Super Bowl featured a bizarre ad for Crypto.com, the Singapore crypto exchange, in which the Oscar-winning screenwriter (but not yet Oscar-winning thespian) dared people to be ambitious…by investing in dodgy alternative currency. He was dragged then, and he’s been dragged every time the crypto market has suffered some calamity.

Lo and behold, that happened. As per Newsweek, on Monday the price of Bitcoin dropped to $23,000 — its lowest price in years. That caused a ripple effect across the crypt-world, with other currencies — Ethereum, tether, BNB, Dogecoin, Cardano — seeing declines as well.

To make matters worse, Crypto.com — again, the company for whom Damon cut the ad — announced they were laying off 260 employees, or 5% of its workforce, as per Insider. It’s a big step-down after late 2021, when the crypto market hit an all-time high. It was then that a confident Crypto.com threw around money: $100 million on the Damon ad campaign and a whopping $700 million to have the Staples Center in Los Angeles renamed after them for the next 20 years.

A lot of celebrities have thrown their weight behind cryptocurrency: Kim Kardashian, Jake Paul, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, even Larry David. But it appears most people associate it with the star of The Legend of Bagger Vance, as evidenced by all the people slamming Damon after all the recent grim crypto news.

Some pointed out how little you’d have if you invested in crypto due to Damon’s commercial.

Others argued that it’s not a celebrity’s fault if you listened to them about financial matters.

And yet, celebrities should know better, too.

Anyway, Damon may think that fortune favors the bold, but right now the bold do not have a fortune. You’re better off listening to The O.C. alum and current Gotham star Ben McKenzie.

(Via Newsweek and Insider)

