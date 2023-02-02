Last fall, amidst the failed red wave during the midterms, the GOP didn’t take back the Senate but they did earn a painfully slim majority in the House. They don’t have much power, but what they can do is sow chaos. That’s what Matt Gaetz has been doing ever since the House reconvened in early January. He helped drag out Kevin McCarthy’s ascent to the Speaker role for days, which almost ended with an intra-party fight. On Wednesday, he proved to be a performative, time-wasting nuisance.

I just introduced an amendment in the House Judiciary Committee to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting. This is common sense. Why does patriotism make Democrats so heated? pic.twitter.com/Jl8E67vQdp — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 1, 2023

As per Mediaite, the attention-loving MAGA representative derailed the House Judiciary Committee’s meeting for a good half hour by introducing an amendment to their rules. He proposed adding that they open each meeting by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. One problem: As Democrat Jerry Nadler pointed out, the House already opens each session by doing just that.

“I would oppose it simply on the grounds that, as members know, we pledge allegiance every day on the floor,” Nadler said, “and I don’t know why we should pledge allegiance twice in the same day to show how patriotic we are.”

Instead of getting down to business, Gaetz’s amendment only led to snipping between members of both parties. Republican Mike Johnson accused Nadler of skipping the pledge, which Nadler denied. Eventually, Democrat David Cicilline called Gaetz’s bluff, proposing they add an amendment to the amendment blocking anyone who supported the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Gaetz has.

“If we adopt this amendment, then we will be truthful in representing that stating this pledge is an affirmation of your defense of democracy and the Constitution,” said Cicilline. “It’s hard to take that claim seriously, if in fact, an individual who in any way supported an insurrection against the government of the United States is allowed to lead the pledge.”

.@RepCicilline offers an amendment to Rep. Gaetz's (R-FL) amendment for the House Judiciary Committee to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before hearings. His amendment excludes anyone from leading the pledge who participates in "insurrection." The amendment did not pass. pic.twitter.com/I7bYXaUkWS — CSPAN (@cspan) February 1, 2023

Eventually Gaetz won. Cicilline’s amendment did not. So now lawmakers will have to say the Pledge twice on days, just so you know how patriotic people like Gaetz are. Maybe he just feels a tinge of guilt for trying to overturn the will of the American people, all to install a guy who lost re-election. Anyway, looks like it will be a long, annoying two years.

(Via Mediaite)