While even die-hard Donald Trump supporter like Ted Cruz have denounced the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building as a “violent terrorist attack,” Republican representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are taking a different approach by proudly embracing their actions during the failed insurrectionist plot. During a Thursday appearance on Steve Bannon‘s podcast (of course), Gaetz and Greene did not look back on January 6 with regret, but instead, with a swell of pride for championing Trump’s Big Lie.

One year after far-right insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, @mattgaetz says: “We’re ashamed of nothing. We’re proud of the work we did on Jan.6…and we’re actually going to walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/XaNta8W3XR — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 6, 2022

“We’re ashamed of nothing. We’re proud of the work we did on January 6th to make legitimate arguments about election integrity,” Gaetz said during an appearance Thursday on Bannon’s podcast. “We’re actually going to walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol, who had no intent of breaking the law and doing violence.”

Naturally, Gaetz and Greene’s view on January 6 clashes significantly with that of President Joe Biden who delivered a fiery speech on the one-year anniversary of the attack. While refusing to call Donald Trump by name and simply referring to him as “the former president,” Biden blasted the MAGA rioters for their assault on democracy and the police officers they claim to care so much about.

“To state the obvious, one year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked — simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault,” Biden said on the steps of the Capitol. “A crowd that professes their love for law enforcement assaulted those police officers. Dragged them, sprayed them, stomped on them.”

But, hey, nothing to be ashamed of says two of Congress’ best and brightest.

