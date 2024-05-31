The thing about British shows is that many of them sound fake. Celebrity Gogglebox? Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star? Loose Women? They’re (somehow!) all real, and Maya Jama has been on all of them at some point.

Jama is one of the current hosts of the original UK version of dating reality series Love Island (now that’s how you title a show), and this week, she shared an X-rated message from one of her, uh, loyal fans.

In a message from 2021, the admirer said that Jama looked “amazing” in a photo she included in an Instagram Story, which is a weird thing to send to someone you don’t know. But it gets weirder. After a three-year break, the follower responded to another pic this week, telling Jama, “Last night I thought about you whilst I f*cked my boyfriend. Should I be concerned.”

Jama should be concerned about the use of the word “whilst,” but instead, she had a good sense of humor about the whole thing. According to The Daily Mail, she shared a screenshot of the exchange with her three-million plus followers, writing, “An insight into my dms. Some say f me… some think about it,” along with the laughing emoji.

Maybe the DM was from King Charles?

