Which ‘Love Island UK’ Couples Are Still Together From Season 10?

It’s been a few days since Love Island season 10 came to a close, but the finale brought a shocking end to the series for many. In an unexpected finish, Sammy and Jess were crowned the winner of season 10 while Whitney and Lochan — who were previously voted the most compatible couple on the island — finished second. Tyrique and Ella finished third and Molly and Zach came in fourth. The aforementioned couples will leave the villa and join Mitchel and Ella B, Ouzy and Kady, Catherine and Elom, and Montell and Leah as islanders who successfully found love before exiting the villa. The question that remains is will these couples last? Scroll down to see the current relationship status of couples from Love Island season 10 and make sure to check back for updates as time goes on.

Sammy & Jess: Together Sammy (22) and Jess (22), the season 10 winners of Love Island, will exit the villa with £50,000 to their name and a new relationship to continue. The pair made it official as boyfriend and girlfriend in the final weeks of the season. Their new status as a couple came after a plethora of ups and downs throughout the season which included Sammy, a Day 4 bombshell, frequently speaking with other girls in the villa, and even bringing one back from Casa Amor, before the two were able to settle into their current relationship. Hopefully, the ups and downs are in their past, but we’ll see how things go now that they’re out of the villa. Lochan & Whitney: Together Lochan (25) and Whitney (25) are the season 10 runner-ups of Love Island, though many believed the two would end the season £50,000 richer. Lochan and Whitney’s relationship began in Casa Amor where the two met after Whitney was left to be single for a few days after Medhi’s exit. Unlike the other couples in the villa, Lochan and Whitney had a very drama-free path toward love in the villa. There were no arguments between them and they took their time working toward their current status as an exclusive relationship. There was even a point where they were voted most compatible in the villa, something many fans believed is why they were not voted the winners of this season. Nonetheless, Whitney and Lochan seem to be smooth sailing heading out of the villa, and fans want it to remain the same going forward.

Tyrique & Ella: Together Tyrique (24) and Ella (23) finished in third place for Love Island season 10, despite being this season’s longest-tenured couple. Ups and downs and drama aside, Tyrique and Ella were more or less together since day one. They were in a couple for all of their 58 days in the villa outside of two weeks in the season: days 9-14 when Leah picked Ty for a couple and days 31-37 after Ella returned from Casa Amor with Ouzy. Ty and Ella’s relationship delivered a number of shocking and dramatic moments throughout the season, for better (the entertainment) and for worse (the perception of their relationship). They ranged from Ella’s decision to bring Ouzy back from Casa Amor and Ty’s various out-of-pocket remarks and days of flirting with Kady. On their best days, the two were in a great place, cuddled up, giggling, and enjoying each other’s presence. On their worst days, arguments between themselves or the other islanders occurred that didn’t paint them in the best light. Despite it all, the duo has gained a supportive and fairly loyal fanbase, all of whom wish that Ty and Ella’s best days are the only days they have going forward. Zach & Molly: Together Zach (25) and Molly (21) didn’t begin Love Island season 10 as a couple like Ty and Ella did. Instead, they sought to make things work in other couples before gravitating toward each other. Zach, a Day 2 bombshell, was with Catherine and Molly was with Mitchel, but two weeks into the season, following a kiss during a challenge, Zach and Molly began their couple and the rest was history. Their relationship, which was made official in the final days of the season, almost came to an end as Molly was dumped from the island on Day 19. However, in a shocking twist of events, she was brought back in for Casa Amor on Day 27. She and Zach picked up where they left off and cruised to the finale where they finished in fourth place. Some islanders feared that the two would struggle to make their relationship due to Molly living in North London and Zach residing in South London, but it all remains to be seen if they can find a way to make their love last.

Mitchel & Ella B: Together Mitchel (26) had been in four couples before he found something that seemingly worked for him with bombshell Ella B (23), who entered the villa on Day 39. He tried to make it work with Molly, Jess, Leah, and Abi, but they were all to no avail. Luckily for him, he and Ella B seemed to be a perfect match, though, just two weeks together in the villa made it hard for many to see if they were really compatible, as their fellow islanders made clear. Mitch and Ella B were voted out of the villas prior to the finale as they were deemed the least compatible out of the remaining couples in the villa. Mitch’s early indecisiveness between Abi and Ella B, as well as his “Messy Mitch” moniker, certainly didn’t do much to help his appeal, but who knows? Maybe Mitch is done with the mess and ready to settle into his relationship with Ella B. Ouzy & Kady: Together Ouzy (28) and Kady’s (27) relatonship is another example of a post-Casa Amor couple in this season of Love Island. Kady, Love Island season two alum, entered the villa with her eyes set on Zach, and while she was able to land in a couple with him, it didn’t last too long as Casa Amor began a week later, which as we now know, ended their relationship. Ouzy was one of the guys to enter Casa Amor and successfully make it into the villa, but it was originally through a couple with Ella. That didn’t last too long either as Ella instantly regretted her decision and returned to Ty. In the week that followed Casa Amor concluded, Ouzy and Kady found a spark between each other, and on Day 37, they officially began their journey as a couple. It didn’t last too long as they were dumped on Day 44, but in Kady’s own words following the exit, things are going well. They just haven’t had time to have a date yet, for good reason though. “We were meant to go on a date the other day, but I was bedbound, because I was ill,” Kady said to Closer in a joint interview with Ouzy. “We were meant to go to lunch but I kind of ruined it because I was in bed all day.” Ouzy wasn’t too worried about things as he chalked it up to “everything that’s been going on.”

Montell & Leah: Split One of the early official post-villa splits from Love Island this season came from Montell (25) and Leah (27). The two were together since Day 18 of this season, and it looked like they would have a strong chance of making it to the finale as an extremely compatible couple. All of that changed through Montell’s actions in Casa Amor, which set their relationship back to its starting point. Montell and Leah never fully recovered, though they did continue forward as a couple until their dumping on Day 38, just a week after Casa Amor concluded. Shortly after their exit from Love Island, Leah revealed that she and Montell decided to “just be friends” moving forward. “Our time in the villa was absolutely incredible, but we’ve actually decided to just be friends,” she said to Kennedy News and Media according to Daily Mail. “We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it’s never enough. I’m obviously looking for someone long-term and shares the same values and morals as me. I’m glad we built a really good connection while we were there and I know that we’re always going to be friends, but in terms of romantic; we’ve decided to end things.” Elom & Catherine: Split Elom (22) and Catherine’s (22) romance was birthed in Casa Amor, something that quickly proved to be controversial in the villa. That’s because Catherine decided to ditch what seemed like a great relationship with Scott in favor of a new one with Elom. Controversy aside, Elom and Catherine seemed to be a perfect match and they continued to grow as a couple in the days that followed Casa Amor. Unfortunately for them, they were shockingly dumped from the island on Day 38 after they were voted least compatible in a public vote. According to The U.S. Sun, Elom and Catherine’s relationship would not last long after their dumping. Speaking to New Magazine, Catherine said, “Me and Elom, we get along. But we were already going through the bombshell comments and dealing with that.” She added, “So our relationship already had holes in it, but early on we decided that we were going to be friends.”