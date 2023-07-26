Megan Fox got ahead of the response she knew her new outfit would get on Instagram.

While wearing an orange striped mesh maxi dress that would drive Tony the Tiger wild, the Jennifer’s Body actress wrote, “before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.”

In addition to the dress, the Transformers star sported silver statement necklaces by Dylan Lex and had her hair swept up into a top knot. And she had plenty of fans cheering her on in the comments. “Goddess energy,” Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn wrote, while Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWOWW” Farley dropped a series of fire emojis.

The caption sounds like something Fox would say (and something her on-again, off-again partner Machine Gun Kelly would comment on), but was it actually her typing the words? “I have social media, but I don’t personally use it. I have somebody who posts for me and I decide what I want to say,” she explained to Glamour U.K. in 2022. “But I think it’s sinister. I think it’s evil.”

You can see the post below.

(Via E! Online)