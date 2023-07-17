Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s rollercoaster of a relationship seems to be on the way up. On Sunday, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared a photos and video on Instagram of herself posing in a tree wearing only a bikini. “the forest is my oldest friend,” she captioned it, whatever that means. The post caught the attention of 3.7 million people who liked it, including Machine Gun Kelly. “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me,” he commented.

What a wild weekend of celebrities oversharing on Instagram.

It seems that the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, are back on solid footing. The two threw fans for a loop earlier this year, however, when Fox sparked breakup rumors by posting cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade hinting that she’d been betrayed before deleting her Instagram entirely. Speculation that Baker had cheated on the actress with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, swirled shortly after, but Fox later insisted that there had been “no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.”

What’s next for these crazy kids? Will MGK pick a fight with Jason Statham at the Expend4bles premiere for his double entendre shenanigans with Fox in the movie’s trailer? I think I speak for everyone when I say: god I hope so.

(Via Billboard)