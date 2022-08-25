As Dr. Anthony Fauci makes the media rounds following news that he’ll retire in December, Megyn Kelly is frothing mad at the White House Chief Medical Advisor’s recent comments to CNN. During the pandemic, Fauci has sat for hearing after hearing, where he routinely humiliated Rand Paul in the process, which has given him a pretty good look into what he’s in for if Republicans take control of the House in the midterm elections. Understandably, he’s not exactly going to jump at being cooperative.

“My records are an open book,” Fauci told CNN’s John Berman when asked about Paul’s recent threat to subpoena the chief medical advisor’s records. “They are talking about things that are really bizarre, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government. All I have ever done — and go back and look at everything I’ve ever done — was to recommend common sense, good, CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives. If you wanna investigate me for that, go ahead.”

Fauci also told Berman that he’d “consider” sitting down in front of a Republican congress if it’s an actual oversight matter, which made Kelly blow her lid during Wednesday’s episode of her SiriusXM show.

Dr. Fauci says he'll "consider" appearing before Congress next year. @MegynKelly: "You don't get to say whether you go. You get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment…" Watch her FULL monologue on Fauci's lies here: https://t.co/3fC9p5r9t2 pic.twitter.com/IpnO7tnxhf — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 25, 2022

“He sounds like he’s been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses. ‘I will consider it. I’ll consider it. You know, only if it’s oversight because what I experienced was personal attacks. I will go if it’s true,’” she said. “F*ck you, Dr. Fauci. You don’t get to say whether you go — you get a congressional subpoena, you show up or you get the Steve Bannon treatment!” Kelly added.

Considering Fauci never failed to shut down Paul during the pandemic, you’d assume Republicans would want to avoid that outcome. But judging by Kelly’s fiery remarks, it appears they’re going to be hellbent on hounding the doctor instead of, you know, actually governing.

(Via Mediaite)